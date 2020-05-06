Judi Dench Has Very Strong Feelings About Her ‘Cats’ Movie Costume

Judi Dench, British Vogue’s oldest cover star ever, has very strong feelings about the costume she wore to play the role of Old Deuteronomy in the 2019 film adaptation of Cats.

In an interview with the outlet, published on Monday, May 4, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the Tom Hooper film — particularly her costume, which she wasn’t exactly fond of.

The 85-year-old actress told the outlet that she hasn’t seen the movie in full, but she has been shown photos of how her character turned out. She describes her final look as “A battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

“The cloak I was made to wear!” she reflected on the ensemble she wore on set. “Like five foxes f–ing on my back.” Yikes!

Cats has become a hot topic of conversation because of its impressive lineup of A-list talent, as well as its overwhelmingly negative reviews.

But Cats is just one of Dench’s gigs out of a giant list of accolades. The latest one that deserves to be talked about is her June cover of British Vogue.

For her photoshoot, the And Furthermore author sported a timelessly elegant beauty look, brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Val Garland.

“I started by giving Judi a face massage, then used a jade roller to wake up her skin,” the makeup artist told the magazine. “I really wanted to make it feel very dewy and fresh so I followed by massaging the L’Oréal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which is a skin plumper, into her skin.”

She continued with a hot tip: “Massage is a great way of waking up your face and bringing blood to the surface.”

After that, Garland used Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment and L’Oréal Infallible More Than Concealer instead of foundation. This helped cover up redness, but kept the star’s skin looking natural.

Then, she added a subtle flush of color to the Dame’s complexion using Cheek Me Later Cream Blush from Millie Bobby Brown’s cosmetics line, Florence By Mills. “I used an apricot shade to bring a hint of color to [Judi’s] lips and cheeks,” said Garland.

The makeup artist wrapped up Dench’s look with La Roche-Posay’s hypoallergenic Toleriane Volume Mascara. Apparently, the movie star is allergic to most mascaras, but this formula is as gentle as can be.

“I applied it with a small fan brush so that I could get right down to the roots of the lashes and that worked really well,” explained Garland. “Even the most sensitive of eyes can use this and be cover-shoot-ready in minutes.”

