Julia Fox’s post-breakup beauty look is, well, exactly the same. While some decide to chop their hair or get an entire makeover after a split, the 32-year-old actress has decided to continue rocking the wild eyeliner look ex Kanye West originally created.

While Fox and West called it quits earlier this month, it appears his influence on her glam is here to stay. For the Deisel fashion show on Wednesday, February 23, during Milan Fashion Week, the Uncut Gems actress debuted some seriously statement making glam.

With a little help from makeup maven Pat McGrath, Fox stepped onto the scene with a bold, black lip and wildly heavy white eyeliner. Even though moderate changes were made, the look is clearly reminiscent of the heavy black eye makeup look she debuted during Paris Couture Week.

The crazy glam sent social media spiraling at the time, with people drawing comparisons to Natalie Portman in The Black Swan or a scene from Dark Night Rises, among other things. A day later, Fox ignited the Internet once again when she revealed that the 44-year-old Donda rapper was actually the brains behind her beauty look.

She took Instagram Stories to show the Yeezy founder smudging the kohl pencil from her lid to her temple before the pair enjoyed a night out in the City of Love. “Wanna kno who my fave makeup artist is?” she captioned the short video.

But wait — it gets better. Fox went on to explain that just like Us, she thought the look was down right crazy at first. In fact, she pushed back on West’s original plan to draw sunglasses on her face.

“I think that was the only time where I was like, ‘No, this is where I put my foot down,” she said in an interview for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Then, online, I randomly saw an image of that makeup and it actually didn’t look that bad. When he’s doing something I need to let him execute the vision because it might actually be cool. A lot of times I’m like, ‘What is he doing? What is her doing?’ And then it’s f—king awesome.”

Even though West and Fox have gone their separate ways, a source told Us that the two “remain good friends and collaborators.”

The No Sudden Move star has even been supporting the fashion designer’s Yeezy Gap line since their relationship ended. She’s spotted wearing the Round Jacket on multiple occasions.

