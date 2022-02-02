Setting the record straight! Julia Fox is well aware that her latest fashion statements have been drawing comparisons to Kim Kardashian’s past looks — but she’s making it clear that the inspiration behind her outfits has nothing to do with the 41-year-old fashion designer.

After Page Six shared a story stating that the Uncut Gems star was “channeling” Kardashian in a metal breast plate, Fox, who is currently dating Kanye West, took to Instagram Stories to squash the claim.

“FYI I WORE THIS ON HALLOWEEN 2021 AND I WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A SLUTTY SMURF,” she wrote on top of a screenshot of the article. ‘I FORGOT TO POST IT. PS. THE BREAST PLATE IS BY @JACQUELABEL.” The post was deleted shortly after it was shared.

While Fox wore her breast plate in October 2021, Kardashian donned a matte black breast plate by Studio Silius for her KKW Fragrance Opals campaign in November 2021.

Prior to the No Sudden Move actress speaking out, style watchers have been drawing comparisons between the two’s fashion sense since Fox stepped out with West in January.

Prior to heating things up with Kardashian’s ex, Fox did have quite the matchy-matchy moment with the reality star. During a 2021 Christian Louboutin party, the actress wore the exact same Jean Paul Gaultier body con dress that Kardashian famously wore to the People’s Choice Awards in 2018.

The overlap in their wardrobe’s didn’t stop there. When Fox made her rounds at Paris Couture Week with the Yeezy founder last month, she was spotted in chrome Balenciaga boots that Kardashian has worn on numerous occasions.

That’s not all though. The PVT Chat star also rocked Skims for her Instagram followers nearly two years back. After sharing some snaps in the mesh collection, the official Skims Instagram account reposted Fox’s photos.

A similar taste in fashion isn’t the only thing the pair has in common. West has been open about how he has wooed both women with couture.

For his second date with Fox, which went down in New York City, he surprised the actress with a “suite full of clothes,” pulling selects from Balenciaga and Diesel. Fox went on to tell Interview Magazine that the whole situation was a “fairytale moment.”

Rewind to when the Donda singer first starting seeing Kardashian and he pulled a similar stunt. He told “Drink Champs” in November 2021 that dressing the reality star was his “language of love.”

“I’d be styling Kim, that’s a language of love for me. That how I bagged her in the first place,” West — who recently changed his name to Ye — shared. “I pulled up, I had the Balmains and the jackets and stuff, I pull the jackets and the shoes.”