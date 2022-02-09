A form of flattery. Julia Fox isn’t blind to the fact that she’s been taking a page out of Kim Kardashian’s fashion playbook.

On the Tuesday, February 8, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the 32-year-old actress confessed that she is well aware of her matching moments with the 41-year-old Skims founder.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing that Kim had worn it previously,” she said, referencing everything from chrome Balenciaga boots to leather looks. “I thought it was cool that she had worn it.”

The Uncut Gems star went on to say that the overlapping fashion moments shouldn’t prompt people to pit the two women “against each other,” but rather shine a light on how involved Kanye West is in his girlfriends’ fashion.

“If anything I feel like the conversation should be, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.’ You know what I mean. I feel like if anything that’s what that shows,” Fox added.

The 44-year-old rapper is notoriously influential when it comes to clothing, shaping images, picking out outfits and directing his overall vision.

Similar to the way in which he shaped Kardashian’s style, the Yeezy founder has set out to do the same with Fox. He’s overhauled the the No Sudden Move star’s wardrobe, dressing her for date nights and fashion week in a vibe described as “dominatrix couture.”

While the PVT Chat star has pretty much let West take the reins, she did confess to putting up a fight when it came to one controversial makeup choice during Paris Couture Week. Even though she rocked some outrageous eyeliner, Fox explained that West’s vision was originally more over the top.

“He actually went and tried to draw a sunglass line. And I think that was the only time where I was like, ‘No. This is where I put my foot down,’” she recalled. “Then, online, I randomly saw an image of that makeup and it actually didn’t look that bad actually. When he’s doing something I need to let him execute the vision because it might actually be cool. A lot of times I’m like, ‘What is he doing? What is he doing?’ And then it’s f—king awesome.”

Given that West has weighed in on everything from her outfits (he dressed her for their second date) to her heavy black makeup, Fox said that she is stepping into her role as West’s muse. She said: “He just wants to dress me right now, you know?”

