Julia Fox is putting on a serious fashion show in celebration of the 2024 Oscars.

While attending the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, Fox, 34, made the red carpet her runway when she wore a nipple-baring dress from DSquared2.

While the revealing ensemble — complete with black tights and matching heels — was enough for attendees and fashion lovers to turn their heads, it was only part of the must-see outfit.

Fox’s beauty routine included one of her signature dark eye looks thanks to some thick black eyeliner. She also opted for a crimped, wet-look hairstyle for the star-studded event.

This certainly isn’t the first time Fox has showcased a unique look for fans. While attending the snowy Sundance Film Festival in Utah in January, the model tried to stay warm in a white, knit two-piece bikini over a black turtleneck catsuit.

And in October 2023, the OMG Fashun! star flashed her underwear in a fiery red dress.

When asked about her fashion picks, Fox explained that she never dresses for the male gaze.

“Men hate my outfits,” Fox said at the time while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. “They’re so mad that I’m not like how I was on Uncut Gems. I hear that all the time, but I don’t care … because the girls love it. The girls and the gays love it!”

Fox, who is a mom to 2-year-old son Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev, has been on a mission to defy expectations when it comes to fashion and outfits.

“Whether I was realizing it or not, I think my appearance is very much to please the male gaze in a way, and then something happened, I don’t know if it was motherhood or being thrust into the public eye,” she explained. “I was just like, ‘I don’t want to uphold this anymore.’ I want to dress for the girls, and that’s really who I am.”

While not every look will receive two thumbs up from followers, Fox assures fans that she is staying true to herself and having a little fun in the process.

“People get so, so mad about my outfits,” she told Cosmopolitan in November 2023. “The response is way crazier than the outfit itself!”

And for women thinking about stepping out of their comfort zone and trying something new in fashion, Fox makes it clear that she will be supportive.

“Women’s bodies should be celebrated and shouldn’t just be viewed as sexual objects,” she told the publication. “Anyone getting mad at me for showing a lot of skin has slapped this label on me … but I’m so much more than that. Why wouldn’t I wear something revealing, really cool and artsy?”