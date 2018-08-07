French beauty house Lancôme is gearing up to launch a new campaign around its La Vie Est Belle fragrance (the number two bestselling scent in the U.S.), and longtime brand ambassador Julia Roberts is back to lend her star power — and megawatt smile — to it. While the images and video don’t officially debut until the end of August, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at the filming.

Roberts first started working with Lancôme back in 2010, and fronted the initial launch of La Vie Est Belle (which means “life is beautiful”) in 2012. A sweet floral, the fragrance was innovative for its then-unexpected characterization as an “iris gourmand” that blended fresh top notes of iris, jasmine and orange blossom with a warm base of tonka bean, vanilla, praline and patchouli. Oh, and its chic crystal flacon is inspired by a bottle in the brand’s archives dating back to 1949.

Rather than launch a new version of the scent as Lancôme did with the citrus-infused La Vie Est Belle L’Éclat in 2017, the brand is breathing new life into the OG with Roberts taking centerstage. Shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the actress will be radiant in a white bedazzled dress in images set against a the backdrop of a gleaming Eiffel Tower.

The video, meanwhile, was directed by French visual artist Bruno Aveillan and has Roberts dancing amidst rain drops, flashing her famous grin and bringing a smile to everyone else’s face in the process. Ever the pro, Roberts and a crew of more than 90 extras filmed at Universal Studios in L.A. for two days to get it all done.

While we have to wait until August 26 to see the finished product, we’re planning to pass the time by deep diving into Roberts’ newly launched Instagram account (@juliaroberts) that has already racked up 1.2 million followers and offers a delightful glimpse into her daily life (think: weekend card games with niece Emma Roberts and BTS hair and makeup shots with mane man Serge Normant). A beautiful life, indeed!

