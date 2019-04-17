Julianne Hough doesn’t have to look very far to get hair and beauty inspiration. The America’s Got Talent judge sat down with Stylish while celebrating the launch of Joico’s Defy Damage haircare line in L.A. and dished about how her husband Brooks Laich has affected her natural beauty routine.

“I’ve been on a more natural kick recently,” she explains. “My husband has actually been influencing me recently. He literally has never washed his face in his entire life until like last year. …He puts water on it, but he literally has never cleansed it like that,” the 30-year-old actress admits.

“I’m like, ‘You need to use this product and this product!,’ and he’s like, ‘No, because then I’m going to have to use it for the rest of my life!’”

Instead of encouraging him, Hough absorbed a bit of his bare-minimum attitude. “I was like, ‘Let me pick the things that work and start from scratch and see what works for me,’” she tells Stylish.

Some of her go-to skincare products now? “I like Earth to Face and Kypris and I get my facials at Carasoin. …They have this product that’s a regenerator and it’s amazing,” she says.

Besides Laich influencing her more effortless approach, she’s also found that her aging process has altered her glam mindset. “The older I get, the less makeup I wear, which is funny because as a kid, you’re always trying to look older and look like everyone else, but as you get older, you’re like ‘Wait, I want to look like me! I don’t want to look like everyone else, so let me find what enhances, but doesn’t change me,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro shares.

And naturally, one of the features she loves to make shine is her light eyes. “Because my eyes are blue, that’s sort of my feature. I don’t have big lips or something like that” she says. To make them stand out even more, she relies on L’Oréal Voluminous mascara and orangey-toned shadows. “Since I’m blonde and have light eyes, I sometimes feel like black mascara is too harsh, so the brown/black gives an intense look, but isn’t as overwhelming. … I love to do a smokey eye a coppery, burnt red, orange color cause that really makes my eyes pop too,” she dishes.

To emphasize her other features, the MPG by Julianne Hough Collection designer uses Koh Gen Do highlighter on her face. “You can put a little bit up around your eyes, on your nose and on your lips and it’s kind of just a subtle highlight. … I don’t like adding a lot of foundation and just accentuate what’s already there.”

The same undemanding beauty attitude applies to her haircare regimen as well. “My go-to hair color is blonde because that’s the color I was born with and is the most me. I always come back to it and it’s a color that resembles my youth,” she says.

To maintain her golden locks, Hough air dries her hair when she can and uses the Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield. “Because I get my hair done constantly, if I don’t have to blow dry it that day, I let my hair air dry every once in awhile. If you can let it go for a few days without washing it, then do that,” she suggests.

“Right now I have bangs that are growing out, so they’re kind of shaggy and cool. …It’s almost like the dirtier, the better for me. I’ll wear it down in a messy, low pony and and when it gets really greasy, I just slick it back and it’s perfect. …It makes for three hair styles in one week and you don’t have to wash it!” she exclaims.

But overall her motto is to be who you are and do what makes you happy. “I think it’s important to show up in the way that you want to put out in the world. … Be yourself, be authentic, be crazy, whatever it is that you feel the most you, do it.”