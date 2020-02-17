Finally! Justin Bieber shaved off his mustache on Sunday, February 16, and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was among those celebrating its removal.

The “Yummy” singer, 25, shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories showing him taking clippers to his facial hair in his bathroom.

As the Rolling Stones “Miss You” played in the background, Justin quickly shaved his upper lip while he held up his phone to document the momentous occasion.

While Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You Been Gone” and Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road Jack” played, he surveyed his handiwork and ran his hand over his face, seemingly approving of his new look.

“I shaved. MUSTACHIO went on holiday but he will be back in due time,” Justin captioned a photo of his clean-shaven visage, writing “Baby face BIEB” on the selfie.

“Yeeeeee,” his wife, 23, commented on the post along with a heart-eye emoji.

“All beliebers prayed for that,” a fan wrote under her comment, while another added they were “so happy for you!”

“I agree with Hailey,” another fan commented, while some lamented Justin’s lack of facial hair, with one writing, “R.I.P. Mustachio!!”

Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, even commented, “Where the hell is ricardo mustachio?? What have you done with him???”

A week earlier Justin had responded to fans asking for the ‘stache to go, sharing a photo on the Dudewithsign Instagram account. While the social media personality held up a sign that read “Justin Shave Your Mustache,” the singer hoisted a piece of cardboard with the word “No.” He then took the opportunity to promote his new album, Changes, which was released on Friday, February 14.

A month earlier he’d also hit back at fans dissing his facial hair, posting a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram on January 30 and writing, “MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA.”

It’s not the first time Justin’s wife of 17 months expressed her dislike of his mustache. Back in 2018, when his road manager Ryan Good suggested that the Grammy winner “grow the mustache back for the wedding,” she replied, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”