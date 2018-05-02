We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed TRESemme celebrity stylist Justine Marjan to the show. They caught up with the Kardashians’ go-to girl about Kim’s epic flipped under blunt bob from her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show and — ahem — the best way to get a bouncy high ponytail, too.

Justine (who was on one of our most-listened to podcasts) has been with the Kardashian’s (and all of them) for years — regularly revamping their looks, so Kim’s bob/lob situation is par for the course.

“It’s a iconic ‘90s blunt bob, very Linda Evangelista — supermodel,” said the hairstylist while admitting that when it comes to this particular sleek style she loves that it’s both playful and the flip under adds texture. It’s clean, but has a French-girl vibe too.

Marjan also explains that Kim has been doing the long hair thing for so long, and her hair was damaged from bleaching it, so she felt ready to embrace shiny, healthy shorter hair. She also shared some key steps, including the most important: to get this look you need a really good blowout. Period. Take your time to do a thorough blowdry, that way you don’t have to do too much styling work after.

The key to Kim’s enviable body: blow dry straight with a round brush, and then curl under with the round brush and hit the ends with the coolshot to set the look.

Marjan says that this look is only going to get bigger and bigger as a trend — but the key to nailing it is the flip under.

As for some other tips, Marjan shared her secret to getting the bounciest high ponytails in the biz. The secret sauce: double hair ties.

Check out the full podcast episode here and have a happy hair day!

