We are all about that hair! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest mane news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair gurus’ ‘do dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair care, color and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin caught up with Kardashian hair guru and TRESemme global stylist Justine Marjan about the differences between Fashion Week and the red carpet. Fresh off of doing Kendall Jenner’s hair for sister Khloe Kardashian’s pretty-in-pink baby shower, Marjan explained that working backstage is a totally different experience than working with a client one-on-one.

As a lead stylist for TRESemme, Marjan knows a thing or two about surviving Fashion Week — ahem, month — and she told Gwen and Travis fashion shows are ultimately about executing a designer’s vision. Working with it-girls like Olivia Culpo and the Kardashian sisters, however, lets her express her creativity a bit more.

But that’s not to say the mane gal — who trained under celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin for two and half years before striking out on her own — isn’t inspired by runway trends.

Marjan shared that she was all about the ’80s and ‘90s influences on the recent Fall-Winter 2018 runways. From the claw clips at Alexander Wang to the cool necklaces that doubled as hair ties at Jonathan Simkhai, she is psyched that nostalgic hair accessories are making a comeback.

“I was so excited to see so many more hair accessories on the runway. I feel like that’s definitely translating now into regular fashion and trends,” she said. “I never put hair accessories in my hair, but I’ve been buying and wearing scrunchies and headbands and little clips. I just think it’s such a fun way to change up your look.”

Another fun way to change up your look? Embracing and rocking your natural hair texture. Marjan loves all the curls and waves that have been spotted both on and off the runway (Emma Stone and Olivia Munn’s perms, anyone?). And, when it comes to updos, she loves the idea of simply throwing hair into a big, tousled bun on the top of your head a la Kaia Gerber at Chanel.

For more of Marjan’s tips and tricks — including how to master the perfect flatiron S-wave — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

