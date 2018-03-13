File this under things we never thought we’d say: Perms are back in a big way! After teasing her new ’80s-inspired ’do on her Instagram Story last week, Olivia Munn has finally given us a better look at her perm — joining the likes of Emma Stone, Lola Kirke and Jaime King, who have all undergone the curl-inducing treatment as of late.

Munn followed in the footsteps of her fellow permed pals and turned to hair guru Kiley Fitzgerald at Mare Salon in L.A. — the brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak — to take her chest-grazing straight locks to a much wavier style. Documenting the process from the salon last week, Munn shared she wanted to add a “permeant wave” to her “thick and heavy” hair that lacked “body.”

Unlike the perms of yesteryear that resulted in super tight ringlets, today’s treatment affords the stylist a lot more control over the finished product. Munn shared snaps of Fitzgerald sectioning and securing her tresses with bendable rollers. She then applied a neutralizer to set the curl into the desired shape.

Allowing her fans to get a down and dirty glimpse of how the style comes to be, Munn posted a pic of her locks right after the curlers were removed showing super spiraled strands. She captioned the pic “it’s not really done, calm down folks.”

And while she initially didn’t share a photo of the actual finished product, she returned to Instagram on Monday, March 12, to debut her completed ‘do. In a series of Boomerang videos, Munn admired her “professional curls” and excitedly boasted that the new waves “are permanent.”

For those too scarred by the crunchy ‘80s version of this hair process to give it another go, we get it, but these Hollywood babes are certainly making a strong case for the throwback style!

