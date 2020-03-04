Kacey Musgraves needs your help! In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the state of Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3, the country star is raising money to support relief efforts by selling her clothing, accessories and stage costumes on Instagram resaler Stage to Closet.

The 31-year-old singer initially teamed up with the clothing reseller to raise money to benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation. But after the disastrous storm, Musgraves decided that tornado relief efforts should take top priority.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday. “I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t.”

She continued, “Proceeds of the closet sale I announced yesterday were going to go to TN forest preservation and while that is important to me, the Nashville tornado relief efforts need help first. The sale is still going on today and more things are being added if you want to help.”

According to the Stage to Closet Instagram feed, several pieces look like they’re still available for purchase, including a set of 3 massive rings for $150, a vintage jumpsuit for $400 and a springy two piece-striped set for $150.

The hitmaker originally told her 1.9 million Instagram followers about the sale by sharing a photo series on her Instagram feed donning a two-piece floral outfit.

“I’m having a MAJOR CLOSET SALE TONIGHT @stagetocloset 💜,” the “Merry Go ‘Round” singer captioned the post. “Sooo many of my everyday clothes, shoes, accessories and performance looks you’ve seen (like this vintage 2-piece set I’m wearing here) are up for grabs and proceeds will help benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation.”

Stage to Closet will be adding even more items for purchase on Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. CT. If you’re interested in an item, send a pic of the item you want to buy to Stage to Closet via direct message and include your name, email and shipping address.

