



Kaley Cuoco wants to make your next trip to Marshalls even more exciting than your last visit to store’s candle aisle.

On Friday, August 16, one free Surprise Box full of goodies will be hidden in every Marshalls store across the country. The first person to discover the box will walk away with the ultimate end-of-the-week treat.

The Big Bang Theory star kicked off the Surprise Box program on August 14 when she took a trip to the Marshalls Tribeca store in NYC and surprised shoppers the boxes. Cuoco posted about the experience on her Instagram account, dancing around with the fun gift in a boomerang.

What makes this whole thing extra cool is that no two surprise boxes are the same. Each one features fashion and beauty finds, plus accessories, home products and more! “From leather clutches to on-trend home accents, makeup palettes and wireless headphones, the possibilities are endless,” says a Marshalls representative.

“As an actress and producer, I love that that each day can bring something new,” said Cuoco in an interview about the special event. “I enjoy the element of surprise, and I look for that in my shopping experience as well. The excitement of discovering something special and unexpected is what makes shopping fun and I’m thrilled to share that feeling with shoppers through the Marshalls Surprise Box.”

According to Marshalls, the scavenger hunt of sorts will start at 2 p.m. EST, which means you know what time you ‘ought to take that midday lunch break.

Now, we don’t know about you, but we hope the brand considers selling the surprise boxes in the future because we can’t think of anything more exciting than a Marshalls grab…box?

