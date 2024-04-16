We Heart Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA Draft Necklace — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kamilla Cardoso was red hot on the orange carpet at the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Brazilian basketball star was the third overall pick of the night, selected by the Chicago Sky on Monday, April 15, in New York City. She was also drafted to many “best dressed” lists, as she stunned in a custom red power suit by 831 Minhle.

The 6’7” athlete even accessorized to perfection, her heart-shaped pendant necklace demanding our attention. Glistening with a cluster of sparkling white stones, its silvery shine set the standard for bold yet sophisticated jewelry. Obviously, we needed to find something similar for our own collection!

Get the Elmas Diamond Accent Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace for just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

The perfect gift to yourself (or someone else), This 925 sterling silver necklace an affordable way to add real luxury to your jewelry box. Like Cardoso’s, it features an outlined, heart-shaped pendant. And look closely — there are real diamonds accenting the center!

This stunning necklace is a must for special occasions, but since it’s under $80, you don’t have to worry about keeping it locked up in a safe nearly 24/7. You can wear it more casually too! Might as well collect as many compliments as you can (and trust Us, there will be plenty).

Looking for more diamonds? A yellow gold chain? Something even more affordable? Your wish is our command. Check out seven other lookalikes we spotted on our search below!

Shop more heart-shaped necklaces we love:

Not your style? Explore more necklaces here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!