Kandi Burruss: What’s in My Bag?

Kandi Burruss is grateful to have the hookup. Desperate to score a pair of costar Cynthia Bailey’s sunglasses, “I chased her down the other day!” admits the star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 41-year-old, now making her Broadway debut in Chicago, runs Us through the rest of her Chanel purse.

Read Her Lips

“My favorite red gloss is Latasha Wright’s The Wright Look in Red Carpet, and I like to mix it with After Party. I also use the lip conditioner by MAC.”

Well-Written

“I have one type of pen I write with, the Pilot G2 black ones. I hate when someone hands me a different pen.”

Common Scents

“My go-to fragrance is Alien by Thierry Mugler. It’s my favorite. Every time I have it on, people are asking me where I got it.”

Arm Candy

“I have David Yurman cuff bracelets — the white gold one with black stones and the other with diamonds. My mom gave me one of them in my teens and [production company] True Entertainment gave me the other.”

Natural Inclination

“I’m not really earthy, but my cousin is. She said I should stop using aluminum-based deodorants, so I’m good with Tom’s.”

What else is inside Burruss’ bag? A Louis Vuitton credit card holder; a black mini bag that says “OMG”; an Ace of Spades keychain; an iPhone 7; black Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones; black American Eagle flip flops; a Bed Headz satin bonnet; a MAC Lip Conditioner; Tae Rene beauty lashes; an L.A. Girl Pro Concealer; a MAC Pro Concealer; Zicam; Theraflu; a pack of Eclipse gum; a bright blue phone charger; a Sassi eyelash glue; Vicks VapoRub; 14k gold playing cards; Aquaphor ointment; vitamin D supplements from GNC; a lint roller and Tylenol.

