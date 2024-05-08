Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Karlie Kloss was decked out in Swarovski at the 2024 Met Gala.

The model dressed in all pink for the event, which took placed on Monday, May 6, in New York City. Her custom Swarovski gown was adorned with delicate florals, which beautifully matched her crystal jewelry from the brand.

It may be difficult to find a dress like hers, but it may be surprising to learn that Kloss’ exact drop earrings are available on Amazon right now. Even better? They’re on sale!

Get the Swarovski Millenia Octagon-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings (originally $129) on sale for just $86 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

If these sparkling pink earrings look familiar, it may be because Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has worn the same pair. Now it’s your turn to get in on the fun! These earrings are “sure to catch hearts and turn heads,” shining with octagon-cut crystals and a rose gold-tone finish.

These are definitely wear-forever earrings, bound to earn you compliment after compliment, whether you wear them to a wedding, dinner date or even to the farmers’ market with a cotton sundress. How sweet is it that you can nab these blushing beauties for under $90?

That said, we get it if you were hoping for an even more affordable version. That’s why we picked out seven other styles on Amazon. Check them out below!

