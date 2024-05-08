Your account
Get Karlie Kloss’ Exact Met Gala Swarovski Earrings for 33% Off on Amazon

Karlie Kloss at the 2024 Met Gala.
Karlie Kloss at the 2024 Met Gala.

Karlie Kloss was decked out in Swarovski at the 2024 Met Gala.

The model dressed in all pink for the event, which took placed on Monday, May 6, in New York City. Her custom Swarovski gown was adorned with delicate florals, which beautifully matched her crystal jewelry from the brand.

It may be difficult to find a dress like hers, but it may be surprising to learn that Kloss’ exact drop earrings are available on Amazon right now. Even better? They’re on sale!

Karlie Kloss at the 2024 Met Gala.
Get the Swarovski Millenia Octagon-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings (originally $129) on sale for just $86 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

If these sparkling pink earrings look familiar, it may be because Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has worn the same pair. Now it’s your turn to get in on the fun! These earrings are “sure to catch hearts and turn heads,” shining  with octagon-cut crystals and a rose gold-tone finish.

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

These are definitely wear-forever earrings, bound to earn you compliment after compliment, whether you wear them to a wedding, dinner date or even to the farmers’ market with a cotton sundress. How sweet is it that you can nab these blushing beauties for under $90?

Swarovski Millenia Octagon-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings
You save: 33%

Swarovski Millenia Octagon-Cut Crystal Drop Earrings

$86$129
That said, we get it if you were hoping for an even more affordable version. That’s why we picked out seven other styles on Amazon. Check them out below!

Shop more pink drop earrings we love:

Vonssy Crystal Drop Dangle Earrings

Vonssy Crystal Drop Dangle Earrings

$25
Evevic Austrian Crystal Octagon Drop Earring

Evevic Austrian Crystal Octagon Drop Earring

$19
Vonssy Gemstone Drop Dangle Earrings

Vonssy Gemstone Drop Dangle Earrings

$25
Not your style? Explore more earrings here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Karlie Kloss

