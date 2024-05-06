Get Kat Stickler’s Side-Tie Top Look for Just $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kat Stickler just added a new look to our “must-have” list for summer.

The social media personality and Jason Tartick of Bachelorette fame made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday, May 4, during the F1 Grand Prix weekend in Miami. The couple attended the American Express Presents Carbone Beach bash together, looking supremely stylish as they posed for photos.

While tie-front tops have emerged as a hot trend for spring/summer 2024, Stickler decided to push that trend to the side — literally. She rocked a side-tie tank top, completing her look with matching pants. Need a top like this ASAP? How about shopping our pick for under $20?

Get the Wdirara Slit-Hem Side-Tie Cropped Tank Top for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Stickler’s, this top has totally open sides — apart from a single tie under each arm holding the fabric in place. It even has a similar high neckline and comes in an off-white shade. It’s also available in black, should that better suit your style!

We love this top because it’s unique but bursting with versatility. For casual outings, it will be excellent with a pair of high-rise denim shorts and sandals, or maybe with a pleated skort and high-top sneakers. For a night out, opt for a miniskirt and heels or leather leggings and booties!

Looking for a different take on this top? More coverage? Less? Check out seven other styles we spotted on our search below!

