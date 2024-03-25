Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kate Hudson and Her Brother Oliver Discuss Botox and Filler: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Taboo Anymore’

By
Kate Hudson and Her Brother Oliver Discuss Botox and Filler I Don t Think It s Taboo Anymore 423
Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson are getting real about their views on botox and skin care.

The sister-brother duo chatted about the topics at the beginning of the Monday, March 25, episode of their podcast, “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.”

Kate and Oliver began by stating that they wanted to “zap” the sun spots they have both formed from childhood, having grown up in sunny Los Angeles.

“What I’ve decided is that before I do a show […] I’m just gonna zap every spot I’ve ever had on my face,” Kate, 44, said.

‘Mom Life’! Kate Hudson Gets Silly With Kids Bingham and Rani

Related: Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album

Oliver, 47, then revealed that he plans to book an appointment with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond to “scrape the whole thing clean.”

“I have so much sun damage, because growing up in the sun in California, we didn’t have any clue,” Oliver continued. He added that he plans to also get PRP (platelet-rich plasma), colloquially known as a “vampire facial,” which involves using your own blood to combat aging and damaged skin.

The pair pivoted their conversation about skincare to be about cosmetic procedures in general.

“I don’t think it’s taboo anymore,” Oliver said. “If you’re smart, you know that every single person — actor and actress, musician –- most of them have done s–t to their face. Not in a bad way — as upkeep.”

Kate agreed, adding, “I’d be shocked to know which one hasn’t.”

Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

Related: Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, ...

Oliver went on to state that he also plans to do some upkeep of his own at his next doctor’s appointment.

“I’m going to get botox. What are you going to do about it? Nothing,” he said jokingly. “And I’m going to look great. I’m still gonna be a man.”

amazon-levis-carla-crew

Deal of the Day

Shop Fast and Get a Huge Discount on This Perfect Levi’s Crew Neck View Deal

Kate and Oliver launched their podcast in 2019, and the show is currently in its fourth season.

In an interview with CNN published in April 2023, Kate revealed that the pair’s openness is partly what has made their podcast such a success.

“I think we’re both pretty comfortable feeling vulnerable, talking about insecurities,” she said, adding, “When you can open up with those insecurities or vulnerabilities, it’s actually a strength.”

In this article

Kate Hudson Bio

Kate Hudson

Oliver Hudson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!