Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson are getting real about their views on botox and skin care.

The sister-brother duo chatted about the topics at the beginning of the Monday, March 25, episode of their podcast, “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.”

Kate and Oliver began by stating that they wanted to “zap” the sun spots they have both formed from childhood, having grown up in sunny Los Angeles.

“What I’ve decided is that before I do a show […] I’m just gonna zap every spot I’ve ever had on my face,” Kate, 44, said.

Oliver, 47, then revealed that he plans to book an appointment with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond to “scrape the whole thing clean.”

“I have so much sun damage, because growing up in the sun in California, we didn’t have any clue,” Oliver continued. He added that he plans to also get PRP (platelet-rich plasma), colloquially known as a “vampire facial,” which involves using your own blood to combat aging and damaged skin.

The pair pivoted their conversation about skincare to be about cosmetic procedures in general.

“I don’t think it’s taboo anymore,” Oliver said. “If you’re smart, you know that every single person — actor and actress, musician –- most of them have done s–t to their face. Not in a bad way — as upkeep.”

Kate agreed, adding, “I’d be shocked to know which one hasn’t.”

Oliver went on to state that he also plans to do some upkeep of his own at his next doctor’s appointment.

“I’m going to get botox. What are you going to do about it? Nothing,” he said jokingly. “And I’m going to look great. I’m still gonna be a man.”

Kate and Oliver launched their podcast in 2019, and the show is currently in its fourth season.

In an interview with CNN published in April 2023, Kate revealed that the pair’s openness is partly what has made their podcast such a success.

“I think we’re both pretty comfortable feeling vulnerable, talking about insecurities,” she said, adding, “When you can open up with those insecurities or vulnerabilities, it’s actually a strength.”