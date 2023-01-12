Kate Hudson and bras don’t get along. Instead, the actress prefers pasties.

“I don’t like bras,” the Almost Famous star, 43, said during an episode of British Vogue’s In the Bag, which films celebrities as they reveal their on-the-go essentials, while going through her “favorite” Fendi duffle.

When Hudson pulled out a set of nipple covers,” she explained, “Oh, these I have to bring with me everywhere.”

The California native continued: “I like to put these on my boobies, so that, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive, adding that the adhesive shields “makes sure that, like, a picture doesn’t become too much of a conversation piece.”

Case in point, the Fabletics cofounder attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, January 6, in a low-cut pink dress by Huishan Zhang. The dainty frock featured a belt at the waist, a billowing skirt and a neck scarf. She completed the getup with a pair of black pumps.

She also slayed during the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour. For the December 2022 screening in Paris, Hudson rocked a metallic blazer paired with matching pants. She opted to go topless underneath the jacket, giving the ensemble a bold finish.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere one month prior, Hudson took the “naked” dress trend to a new level in a crystal-covered Elie Saab gown. The glistening piece featured a sheer construction, dramatic sleeves and an open back.

The film, which dropped on Netflix late last year, follows detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he works to solve a case surrounding a tech billionaire and his friends, including Hudson’s eccentric Birdie Jay.

“The script was so fantastic … I just don’t see characters like that very often that are so well crafted and give you these big notes to play,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Tuesday, January 10. “It was a great, nourishing reminder of how lucky we are to be in this industry.”

She added: “When you have a moment like that, which happens few and far between, you remember, ‘Oh yeah, we do this because every once in a while you get that magic time.’”