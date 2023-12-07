Your account
Stylish

Kate Hudson Wears Driving Gloves to Prevent Sunspots on Her Hands

By
Kate Hudson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Snap Inc.

Kate Hudson doesn’t play around when it comes to protecting the skin on her hands..

Hudson, 44, revealed that she wears gloves while driving during a Thursday, December 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a social media clip from the episode, host Drew Barrymore and guest Michelle Pfeiffer played a game of Truth or Dare. After Barrymore, 48, got dared to call “the most famous person in your phone,” she and Pfeiffer, 65, agreed to FaceTime Hudson.

The duo adorably smushed their faces together when Hudson picked up. “Kate Hudson! It’s Drew and Michelle Pfeiffer,” Barrymore exclaimed.

“You guys caught me with my driving gloves on,” Hudson said from the front seat. “These are my new driving gloves.” The handwear featured a fingerless design to protect her skin against the sun’s UV rays. “I decided no sunspots on my hands,” she added.

Pfeiffer then playfully pointed out that Hudson might still get a sunspot from the cutouts on the gloves.

“True,” Hudson replied while laughing.

Barrymore then ended the call by saying, “Thank you for letting us FaceTime you! We love you so much!” Hudson told them, “I love you both,” before hanging up.

Barrymore previously hosted Hudson on her show in May. At the time, the women reflected about their respective exes, brothers Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson.

Barrymore suggested they prank call Luke, 52, and talk to him for the first time in “20 years.”

They then dialed who they thought was Luke and asked if it was “really” him.

“My name’s Lucas,” the caller said.

Hudson then whispered to Barrymore that they must have accidentally called “a different guy” from Barrymore’s contacts. “Which Luke is this? How do you know Drew Barrymore?” Hudson questioned the caller.

Lucas answered, “I was in her movie ‘Never Been Kissed’” — although he was uncredited in the film.

Once Barrymore realized who he was, she apologized and explained, I’m so sorry we’re prank calling people right now … It’s so nice to hear from you.” She continued, “I’ll call you again in a minute and explain what the hell I’m doing.”

Lucas laughed while telling the ladies it was “no problem” that she accidentally called him, while Hudson jokingly asked if he was single.

After they hung up, Barrymore admitted she had “no idea” where Lucas knew her from until he pointed it out.

