Kate Middleton may be a royal, but she’s just like Us – she re-wears her clothes for major engagements. The royal outfit repeater (a term of endearment in our book), went shopping in her closet for the Royal Holiday Portrait 2017 and picked a pale blue Catherine Walker suit to coordinate with her family’s matchy-matchy moment.

Prince William, Duchess Kate Reveal Their 2017 Christmas Card — Plus, Details on Princess Charlotte’s Nursery School

In the photo (taken in July at the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday — which would explain the whole family’s sunny glow) Middleton appears with her husband Prince William and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and they are all coordinated in the same soft blue tones. The mother-to-be (she’s expecting her third child in 2018) chose a soft blue Catherine Walker suit for the occasion, and while the look was simple, it was filled with feminine accoutrements including a peplum belted waist and a peter pan collar.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear the demure number. In 2016 Middleton went on her first solo overseas trip to the Netherlands representing the crown and was spotted wearing the same outfit while meeting King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst.

Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style: Her Absolute Best Looks From Her Third Pregnancy

Middleton is known for wearing her outfits more than once, a refreshing and approachable trait for a member of the royal family. As for the rest of her brood, Princess Charlotte is seen wearing a blue floral frock with coordinating blue shoes and a robin’s-egg-hued barrette, while Prince George is rocking his signature shorts, a pale blue button down and navy blue socks and loafers. And of course, Prince William rounded out the matchy-matchy vibe with a blue tie.

Love Kate Middleton’s $650 L.K. Bennett Coat That Just Showed Off Her Pregnant Belly? Shop the Look for Less

The coordinating tones made for a harmonious, adorable royal holiday portrait. But that’s not the only time Kate Middleton has wowed us. Check out her best maternity outfit moments here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!