Princess Kate Middleton kept it simple style-wise while announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatments.

Kate, 42, opted for a chic white dress adorned with a paisley pattern designed by Veronica Beard — one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite brands — in a video released on Monday, September 9. The dress floated behind Kate throughout the 3-minute video as she ran around a forest with husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Kate also opted for sensible footwear, pairing the outfit with white sneakers for the family’s outdoor adventure.

The royal family member completed the look with minimal makeup. Her signature long brown hair was finished with a slight curl as well.

Kate had one outfit change throughout the montage. In a second batch of clips from their day of family fun, she could be seen wearing a sky blue dress that featured a tie around the waist.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate told royal watchers in Monday’s video. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The stunning setting in which Kate shared her message matched the muted tones of her outfit. Offering a major health update, Kate told viewers that her ongoing health journey has been “complex, scary and unpredictable,” but she’s garnered a “new perspective” on life.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved,” she continued. “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate is looking forward to her return to work and hopes to appear at some public engagements in the near future.

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she shared. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”