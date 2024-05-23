One of Princess Kate Middleton’s favorite brands is closing its doors.

After 10 years, The Vampire’s Wife is shuttering, creative director and founder Susie Cave announced via Instagram on Tuesday, May 21. “It is time for me to say goodbye,” the statement began. “I say this with great sadness and want to express my undying gratitude to you all for your support.”

She added, “I wish to thank my extended family at The Vampire’s Wife who helped me create such beautiful things. I cannot describe how much you have all meant to me. I love you all.”

The designer further elaborated on shuttering the label via the company’s website, writing, “Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market has had dramatic implications for the brand. The Vampire’s Wife, therefore, announces that it has sadly made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.”

Cave explained that there will be a final “physical” sale where fans of the brand can shop pieces from the line for the last time. The sale will take place on Friday, May 24, and will end on Sunday, May 26.

Related: See Princess Kate’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time A force in fashion! Since the second Princess Kate strut down the catwalk at St Andrews University in 2002 and stole Prince William’s heart, it was clear that she would be quite the style icon. While the sheer black dress will always remain one her most iconic outfits, the royal has grown into a much […]

Cave founded the company in 2014, naming it after husband Nick Cave’s unfinished novel of the same name. The fashion house quickly became known for its dainty and feminine silhouettes that featured vibrant colors, eye-catching patterns and memorable details like ruffles and pleats.

Kate, 42, famously turned heads in a shimmery pink chiffon dress from the brand during a tour of the Caribbean with husband Prince William in March 2022. The lively gown fell elegantly on Kate’s figure and was equipped with billowing sleeves and a flowy skirt.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Two years prior, she made headlines when she wore The Vampire Wife’s Falconetti Gown on a trip to Dublin. The glittering piece featured an emerald hue and sheer paneling. She is also seen in the dress in her and William’s official joint portrait, which was unveiled in June 2022.

In addition to Kate, The Vampire’s Wife has been a go-to for Princess Beatrice as well as other stars including Jodie Comer, Cate Blanchett and Ruth Negga.