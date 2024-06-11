Princess Kate Middleton’s longtime stylist, Natasha Archer, was quietly promoted to senior private executive.

While the role was recently unveiled, per the Daily Mail, Archer’s updated LinkedIn profile shows she assumed the title in August 2022. Her duties are listed as pertaining to clothing, diary and projects. Archer’s page also lists she still serves as the personal assistant to Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William, a job she has held since August 2010.

A source close to the royal family told the Mail that Archer’s new appointment can be interpreted as “Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.”

Archer has perfectly curated Kate’s timeless and elegant style. From breezy printed frocks by Emilia Wickstead to structured coat dresses from Alexander McQueen, Kate’s wardrobe has remained memorable through the years.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, Kate’s wardrobe evolved as she took on more royal duties. Us Weekly reported in November 2023 that the princess had become much more “strategic” about modernizing her image with her style being a significant component of the plan. She slowly replaced frilly dresses with power suits and more casual looks. “Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of queen into a new generation,” a source explained to Us.

This year, however, Kate has been out of the spotlight since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said in a video message at the time. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Related: What Kate Middleton Fans Want to Know About Her Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment After Announcement Princess Kate Middleton sent shockwaves around the world when she announced her cancer diagnosis in a March 22 video statement. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the Princess of Wales, 42, said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the […]

During recent weeks, Kate has been spotted running errands with family members and by herself. “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She’s been an active parent.”

Still, questions about her return to royal duty remain in the air, with the latest reports claiming she won’t resume work until the fall or even next year.

According to a second source, Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” noting, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”