When Kate Middleton returned to her royal duties on Tuesday, Oct. 21, her first official appearance since announcing her tough second pregnancy, she chose a crisp, elegant coat-dress for the happy occasion. But that didn’t stop the strong British winds from ruffling her prim ensemble.

While welcoming the President of the Republic of Singapore and his wife, Mary, at London’s Royal Garden Hotel, the Duchess of Cambridge, 32, stood smiling in her tartan topper by Alexander McQueen (paired with a Jane Taylor hat, Jenny Packham clutch, Annoushka pearl earrings, and ebony Prada pumps).

The blustering breezes, a byproduct of Hurricane Gonzalo, then suddenly blew up her skirt! But the black sheath Prince William’s wife was wearing beneath the coat saved the day, keeping the Marilyn Monroe moment G-rated. Still, the slim-fit overcoat revealed one more thing to royal watchers: Middleton’s teensy baby bump, just beginning to bloom as she enters her second trimester.

"I've been looking forward to getting out of the house," the Duchess, who has been bedridden since the start of her second pregnancy, joked with the Singaporean President. She added, “It's a bit colder than when we last met,” referencing the royal couple’s 2012 Asia-Pacific Tour.

This isn’t the first time Duchess Kate’s pretty dresses have flipped up in the blowing winds! While visiting Canada in 2011, Middleton had another Marilyn moment in a yellow Jenny Packham dress. And when the Cambridge family toured New Zealand this past May, the duchess’ Catherine Walker coat flew up so high it almost revealed her royal assets!

