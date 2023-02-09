Like mother, like daughter! Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, has been named the newest stateside ambassador for YSL Beauty.

The British model, 20, will star in the brand’s makeup campaigns wearing the French luxury label’s most coveted products such as the Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick, Lash Clash Mascara, and Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.

“I’m so excited to be working with YSL Beauty,” says Moss in a statement shared with Us Weekly. “Being authentic and staying true to myself is really important to me and I’m so pleased to help spread YSL Beauty’s message of empowerment and self-expression through makeup.”

“We are thrilled for our partnership with Lila and proud to celebrate her bold and confident character,” says Laetitia Raoust, General Manager of YSL Beauty USA. “She captures the power of self-expression and authenticity, and how that can manifest through makeup. She represents her generation’s beauty and for that, we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the brand.”

In her first photos unveiled in collaboration with the brand, Moss posed in a natural face of makeup, comprising curled lashes and a flawless base starring the brand’s new All Hours Foundation ($60), a breathable liquid formula with SPF 30, a weightless feel, and luminous matte finish The minimalist makeup look makes sense for the model, given that low-key glam is her go-to. Moss says, “no makeup-makeup” is one of her favorite because it “fits my aesthetic and feels more natural,” per a V Magazine interview. “I think the key to this is working on your base with contour and highlight.” “I remember the first time I found an eyelash curler and was like ‘what is this?'” she continues. “My mum used it on me, and it’s been an essential part of my makeup routine ever since. I curl my eyelashes even when I’m not wearing any makeup, it makes me feel awake and I look more presentable even without any makeup on.”

It’s no secret that Moss is in good company as a YSL Beauty ambassador, joining the likes of Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and Lil Nas X, among others.

This isn’t Moss’s first time serving as the face of a major brand, either. In 2018, she was named a brand ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty, which the model called an “honor” in an Instagram post.

This time is no different. In a post shared to Instagram just hours after the big announcement, the ambassador wrote: “So excited to join the @yslbeauty family 🖤.”