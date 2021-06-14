Kate Moss has certainly mastered the art of walking down the catwalk and knows how to dress for success, but her expertise doesn’t extend into the tattoo arena — yet!

While the 47-year-old model’s skills have yet to be fine tuned, her tattoo artist and friend Daniel Casone (@danielcasone) exclusive told Us Weekly that she’s intent on learning how to tattoo so that the duo “can go to Glastonbury Festival and just tattoo everybody else.”

Covid has certainly interfered with her training, but Casone, who Moss trusts to touch up her ink from the late Lucian Freud, said that she’s already had a crash course.

“I taught her all the basics that you need to know to be able to do very basic tattoos,” he shared, noting that a fully qualified artist needs anywhere from three to five months of training.

Still, he’s hoping to squeeze in a few more lessons before they hit the festival as her technique could use a little more work.

When asked to rate her skill set, the tattoo artist gave her a solid 5, explaining that it’s a “very hard” talent to master. “I know people who do drawings and they’re a very good artist, but when you tattoo, it’s very different,” he told Stylish. “It’s something very new and it’s out of people’s comfort zone as well so people start shaking and they don’t know what to do or how to do it.”

For her initial stab at tattoo artistry, Moss actually gave Casone a tribute tattoo of her name and a love heart. She got an A+ for effort, but Casone shared that it wasn’t necessarily a pleasant experience. “It’s not the best, but it was her first time she ever tattooed and it was very painful,” he said.

The actress, who recently got inked with a “very small” smily face, isn’t the only star to give Casone some ink — Rita Ora has also made her mark, engraving her signature on his arm.

Other celebs have found themselves trying out the trade in recent weeks. Kourtney Kardashian gave it a go, inking boyfriend Travis Barker with an “I love you” tattoo in her handwriting.

She showed off her handy work last month, taking to Instagram to demonstrate her creative process, from sketching to inking.

“I tattoo,” she captioned her post. Barker responded, “Woman of many talents.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper.