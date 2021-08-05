Fashion for the family! Kathy Hilton has somewhat of an open-door policy when it comes to letting daughters Paris and Nicky take clothes, jewels and handbags from her extensive (and we mean extensive) designer closet.

But once upon a time, Nicky, 37, decided to borrow some baubles without asking — and to say mayhem ensued would be a gross understatement.

“One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom’s closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami,” the model revealed to Footwear News in a Wednesday, August 4, interview. “I ran into her closet and sort of threw something together last minute.”

While she could have easily gotten away with the vintage Valentino skirt and Gucci Tom Ford heels, it was a heavy diamond necklace that raised alarm.

“I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door. Within an hour she’s calling me, panicking. She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at cameras,” Nicky told the outlet. “Apparently this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen.”

The little panic session wasn’t the only one that came to pass. More recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star thought that one her Hermés Kelly bags went MIA.

“I came home from Paris and I went quickly to look and check on my things and I said, ‘Where is my little pink purse?!” she said during the video shoot, rocking matching Juicy Couture sweatsuits with her daughters. “I though, ‘Wait a minute, call Nicky.’ Called Nicky on the call: ‘Do you have your mother’s pink purse?’ ‘Yes I do.’”

Accessories aside, Kathy’s wardrobe is filled with designer jackets, drop-dead gorgeous dresses and a wildly extensive shoe collection, which includes a pair of ‘90s Manolos.

That said, the most special piece in her closet is a beautiful Chanel jacket that husband Richard bought for her in Paris nearly 20 years ago.

“It’s called the carousel. Everything is hand done,” she said. Another jacket from her repertoire that deserves a spot in the hall of fame? An Yves Saint Laurent velvet cape.

“For three days I was like, ‘Am I gonna do this? Am I gonna do this?’ And I justified it, I don’t wear fur and this is something I can use forever — forever,” the reality star explained. “It’s like fireworks. And I thought also the girls would probably wanna borrow that, right?”