Katie Holmes is embracing the butter yellow trend with a surprisingly affordable new fall look.

When the actress, 45, stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, October 2, she showed how to transition the must-have shade of spring into cooler weather without breaking the bank.

A master of stealth wealth, Katie doubled down on pastels in a butter yellow Banana Republic pea coat and turtleneck for a sleek tonal look. Pairing the classic layers with wide-leg jeans, her ensemble radiated a “rich mom” aesthetic without the steep price tags.

Her accessories were similarly sophisticated, and she kept them to a minimum, only opting for dainty hoop earrings and a simple band on her right hand. She grounded the ensemble with black loafers that were ideal for running errands in the city.

Related: Katie Holmes Doesn‘t Let the Industry ‘Dictate’ Her Street Style Katie Holmes doesn’t let the chance of being photographed “dictate” what she wears while out and about. Holmes, 45, opened up about her street style while chatting with Town & Country in an article published on Tuesday, August 13. “Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be,” she said. “As an actor, you […]

Katie is no stranger to affordable fall accessories either. Last month, she carried a $35 monogrammed canvas tote from Land’s End that was befitting for a busy Manhattan mom on the go.

This past weekend, the mom enjoyed a visit from her 18-year-old daughter, Suri, who was home from college for the weekend — her first time back since leaving for school in September. But the actress has been keeping busy on her own as the lead in the forthcoming Broadway show, a revival of the play Our Town.



Related: Stars on Broadway: Celebrities Who‘ve Taken the Stage Actors from Scarlett Johansson to even singers like Carly Rae Jepsen have exited stage left at some point in their careers. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have hit the stage on Broadway.

The show — which also stars Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Julie Halston and Michelle Wilson — is currently in previews and set to open on October 10. Katie has already been generating rave reviews for her “phenomenal” and “amazing” performance, which will mark the first time in more than 20 years that she has appeared on the Broadway stage.

Judging by her latest style choices, it seems that she is stealing the spotlight both on and off duty in the lead-up to opening night.