Tote bags are a super trendy but useful bag silhouette that can add a bit of flavor to your outfit while also increasing your functionality. From days in the office to hectic days of running errands, an effective tote bag can become your best friend. Katie Holmes, known for starring in Dawson’s Creek and Batman Begins, has a chic, casual style and her latest look has Us buzzing!

Recently, Holmes was spotted while out and about in New York City looking absolutely chic in a quilted shell coat — accented with a bright pink furry collar — jeans and sneakers. On her arm was the Lands’ End canvas tote bag, which has become all the rage right now. We found the Lands’ End canvas tote — and it’s only $32 at Amazon!

This Lands’ End open-top canvas tote bag is a suitable option for the busy mom who needs to carry all her essentials. Using a 100% cotton/canvas material, this tote is durable and simple enough to pair well with any outfit. What we love most are the fun colors it features that will add a pop to your attire.

Get the Lands’ End Open Top Long Handle Canvas Tote Bag for $32 (was $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this bag, you could go for a lady on-the-go vibe via Holmes and pair it with jeans, a T-shirt and sneakers. Also, you could rock it with a button-down, trousers and heels for a day in the office. Further, this bag comes in 12 color combinations and has a medium to extra-large size range.

While reviewing and raving over this tote bag, one Amazon reviewer noted, “It’s enormous in the best possible way, and I love how long the handles are very sturdy. I’m getting a second one for my mom.”

Another reviewer said, “I purchased this bag to go on a cruise. What a great purchase it held everything I needed and plenty of room for shopping — very stylish and sturdy.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy, versatile handbag that focuses on function, this Katie Holmes-approved tote could help you look polished and seamless while doing it all!

