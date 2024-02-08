Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tote bags are an increasingly popular part of the accessories marketplace. From utilitarian styles to more fashion-forward options, the tote bag has undergone many changes to become a popular silhouette. Do you want a new tote bag, but more particularly an option that’s more sturdy than a traditional tote for tedious tasks like travel or work commuting? Leave it to Us to find a tote bag that can go from the office, to a plane, to a grocery store effortlessly. It’s by Vera Bradley, of course — and it’s 35% off right now at Amazon!

The Vera Bradley Cotton Slouchy Tote Bag is so fashion-forward and functional, it will quickly gain clout in your collection. This tote bag features a 100% cotton material composition, meaning it’s durable and sustainable, and it comes with a printed polyester lining plus three interior pockets for storage. Also, the tote bag has an exterior slip pocket for easy phone access and a detachable strap with a 12-inch strap drop. Further, this tote bag comes in seven pattern and color designs that you are sure to love. They’re all on sale at Amazon — but hurry and get them while you can!

Get the Vera Bradley Cotton Slouchy Tote Bag for $78 (was $120) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Styling a Vera Bradley tote bag is easy, as most of the brand’s patterns feature bold, chameleon colors which make them a breeze to coordinate and match your wardrobe. But in terms of clothing, you could throw this bag on with anything — and when we say anything, we mean anything! You can use it while wearing a blazer, trousers and a sharp pump while heading to the office. And you also can wear it with your favorite sweatsuit and sneakers while getting ready for a flight.

Although Vera Bradley has thousands of fans globally who adore the brand’s durable and cute bag styles, an Amazon reviewer fawned, “Amazing tote. I used it for work (easily fits my laptop with extra room), as a carry on — it has lots of room for all your carry on needs and as a weekend bag. It offers great quality, and it’s big enough to carry all your essentials. It’s super lightweight, washes well and holds its shape after washing. This is the PERFECT tote. I highly recommend it, as this will be your go-to bag!” While another reviewer said, “This tote is perfect for everyday use. There’s so much space inside. Plenty of pockets, and it’s roomy.”

One more happy Amazon reviewer added, “I cannot say enough great things about this tote! It’s literally perfect for my needs, and I love how well-made and durable it is. I use it daily as my gym/yoga bag, and it’s very roomy inside. I love the slouchy look of the bag, and I love the simplicity. It’s beautiful, and I’d definitely recommend it!”

Carrying your daily essentials — no matter the season — is a requirement for all of Us. If you’re looking for a stylish and fun option to tote everything in, this beauty from Vera Bradley is a bag aficionados dream come true!

