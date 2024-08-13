Katie Holmes doesn’t let the chance of being photographed “dictate” what she wears while out and about.

Holmes, 45, opened up about her street style while chatting with Town & Country in an article published on Tuesday, August 13. “Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be,” she said. “As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street.”

Holmes acknowledged things are “different now,” adding, “It’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress.”

“I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do,” she continued. “You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?”

While she’s not paying too much attention to what she’s wearing on the streets, Holmes never fails to look chic.

In June, she was seen strutting through New York City while rocking a white V-neck tucked into matching pleated pants. Holmes elevated the outfit with a black peacoat featuring gold buttons, a leather purse and dark ballet flats. She teamed her ensemble with a gold charm necklace.

For glam, she donned a full face of makeup, including filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, mascara and pink lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in big bouncy curls.

That same month, Holmes was seen walking through France during Paris Fashion Week. For her outing, she opted for navy blue straight-cut jeans, a white top and a black jacket complete with a cherry red collar. The actress accessories with a white purse featuring gold hardware and black heels.

Besides casual chic outfits, Holmes can be seen rocking knit dresses, denim coats, sweaters, blazers, designer bags, heels and more while out and about.