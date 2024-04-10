Katie Holmes is pulling the Canadian tuxedo into the 21st century.

The 45-year-old actress was photographed out in New York City on Tuesday, April 9, in a fitted denim-on-denim ensemble by Banana Republic. It featured a dark denim vest with buttons down the front that cinched in at the waist before flaring out slightly at the bottom. She paired this with matching dark blue flared jeans, a pale yellow belt and dark brown square-toe loafers by Acne Studios.

The best part? Holmes’ outfit is still available for purchase from Banana Republic. The vest retails for $130 while the jeans retail for $150.

Canadian tuxedos — a term used to describe denim-on-denim looks — became popularized in the mid-twentieth century and exploded onto the fashion scene in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s (who could forget when Brittany Spears and Justin Timberlake wore matching ones to at the 2001 American Music Awards?).

The fitted version that Holmes recently wore is a more modernized interpretation of the age-old style.

Over the years, the Dawson’s Creek alum has proven time and time again that she is at the top of her game when it comes to street style.

“I think what we wear is an opportunity to create [a narrative],” Holmes told Who What Wear in September 2022. “You’re creating your look for the day, you’re creating how you feel, and you’re revealing that [to the world].”

Although Holmes always manages to look put together, she added that when it comes to selecting her outfits, there’s no secret formula she follows.

“When I’m going out to meet my friends, I like to look cool so that they think I’m cool. And that’s usually the extent of my dress code,” she told the publication, adding, “I really just enjoy fashion, and I enjoy clothing.”