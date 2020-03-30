Katy Perry Shares Her Before and During Quarantine Looks

Katy Perry is keeping it real on Instagram.

The American Idol host took to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, to show off her before-quarantine style alongside the very different during-quarantine look.

“Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February.”

In the current snap, the “Teenage Dreams” singer’s skin glows in an absolutely stunning makeup-free selfie. With her thumb up, her blonde locks are disheveled in that flawlessly undone manner that seems nearly impossible to recreate when you want to.

In the before pic, the 35-year-old is all dolled up in a red floral dress with standout strappy heels. She has her hair perfectly coifed in waves while her makeup is on-point with a bold red lip that matches her frock and a signature cat-eye.

All the stars have been taking to social media to show off their varied at-home style as the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the U.S. James Van Der Beek posted a pic of him and his family matching in Christmas pajamas on Wednesday, March 26.

“Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine,” he wrote in alongside the adorable snap. “#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw… either I’ve gone stir crazy or it’s my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or perhaps both. Either way.”

Others are keeping up fashionable appearances, like Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked a skin-tight Fashion Nova look on Saturday, March 28, and Olivia Culpo who’s athleisure look on Thursday, March 26, was a styling lesson in cozy chic. “My quarantine outfit formula the last couple weeks: workout/legging set, oversized cardigan + slippers,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t let the bag fool you, I’m not going anywhere and neither should you.”

