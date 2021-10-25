Full circle! With more than a dozen Grammys to her name, it’s safe to say that Katy Perry has certainly achieved pop stardom. But her most recent accomplishment may just be the most surreal moment of her career so far.

The 37-year-old singer is the star of Gap’s 2021 holiday campaign and it’s quite the pinch-me moment. Because get this: Perry kicked off her career “folding sweatshirts” for the fashion brand nearly 20 years ago.

“It’s a bit of a full circle moment because my first ever paying job, aside from cleaning houses or something like that was at a Gap in Santa Barbara,” the “California Girls” signer told Vogue. “I would fold the fleeces during the Holidays.”

She continued: “The Gap had these playlists that had all these up-and-coming artists in it. Like I dreamed about making that playlist. The idea that I get to be in a Gap commercial, it was a bucket list moment.”

Add that little tidbit of information to the fact that Perry got to do a cover of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” and the whole commercial is a dream come true.

“I feel like these Gap commercials are iconic,” she told the outlet. “You’ve seen them for decades and all my icons have been in one. Orlando [Bloom] was in one of them. I finally got my own moment.”

Plus, having the chance to rock a bunch of clothes from the brand — including a staple black hoodie, basic denim jacket and hot pink sweat set — made Perry feel “really cool.” She explained, “If I get the opportunity to glum up or wear hair and makeup, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s find something with sequins.’ But, I put on some fuchsia sweats and it feels good.”

To make the opportunity that much sweeter, Gap is donating $1 per Spotify stream of Perry’s new song to Baby 2 Baby, which has a mission “to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.”

The campaign as a whole has been received with tons of applause — just take a look at the comments on Perry’s Instagram. “This is the best! Getting me in the xmas spirit and doing good? Love it,” a user wrote. Another person added: “Thanks for blessing our ears with this cover.”