Katy Perry Splits Her Pants on ‘American Idol’: ‘Can I Get Some Tape?’

Handled like a pro! Katy Perry found herself in quite the predicament when her pants ripped during the Monday, March 28, episode of American Idol.

The 37-year-old singer took the stage for an impromptu performance of “Teenage Dream.” When she went to drop it low, the center seam on her red leather pants split in seconds.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan was the first to notice, quipping that the bottoms had “busted.” Lionel Richie also said, “The concert is officially over!”

Perry, for her part, thought quick and on her feet. “Can I get some tape?” she said to a handful of crew member. Within seconds, a group was assembled around the judge to seal her tear with neon yellow duct tape.

The mom of one didn’t just handle the wardrobe malfunction with ease on television — she also took to social media to joke about the ordeal. “Ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight. Tune in now for a RIPPING good time,” she jokingly captioned a video of her pants splitting situation.

The star also retweeted a meme Bryan made, which featured Perry’s face photoshopped onto SpongeBob SquarePants. “@KatyPerry this is supposed to be a family show,” he captioned the photo.

Naturally fans had to chime in about the whole situation. “You took the skin tight jeans line too seriously bestie,” one person joked, while another fan added, “Epic. Lol that tape tho.”

Others made sure to point out that this is far from the first time Perry found herself in this situation. “Queen of splitting her pants on television and flashing xo,” one user quipped, while another said, “It’s not American Idol without a lil kp flashing moment.”

For those that haven’t been glued to American Idol for the past few seasons, Perry previously split her pants in 2018. The star ripped the seam of her sequin silver jumpsuit after laughing a little too hard during her performance with Colbie Caillat. “I just split my pants!” she joked at the time.

Perry used tape as a remedy this time too, usher crew members over to seal her behind before the camera caught a glimpse.

She took to Twitter that go round too. “I have good news and bad news today. I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but I CAN promise you so pants splitting fun,” she wrote at the time.

