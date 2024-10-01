Katy Perry is taking marketing for her new album to the next level.

The Grammy nominee, 39, continued to push style boundaries at Balenciaga’s spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, September 30, by sporting a black dress seemingly made out of fanny packs and duffel bags. The form-fitting dress featured several zipper compartments on the bodice and shoulder and crossbody straps on the skirt.

While Perry topped off the all-black ensemble with knee-high boots and sunglasses, her most unique accessory was a QR code tattooed on her left hand. When scanned, the code takes users to a page on her website featuring shopping links for merch and vinyl versions of her new album, 143. Embedded on the page is also a lyric video for her and Kim Petras’ collab “GORGEOUS.”

Perry posed for pics with Petras, 32, at Monday’s fashion show. “KP x KP go to Balenci,” she captioned photos from the pair’s night out via Instagram. In contrast to Perry’s dark look, Petras donned a cherry red slip dress with red and pink T-shirts layered underneath. She accessorized the outfit with matching red boots, a black purse and a high ponytail hairstyle.

The Balenciaga show marked the second time Perry rocked a QR code on the red carpet. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards last month, she flaunted a QR code tattoo on her back for photographers before taking to the stage and accepting this year’s Video Vanguard Award. The code directed fans to the same page on her website as Monday’s label.

Perry was presented with the prestigious VMAs honor by her partner, Orlando Bloom. “Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and [for] doing the dishes,” she said during her acceptance speech before shouting out their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4. “And lastly, for my Daisy, the only flowers I’ll ever need.”

Daisy made her music debut in Perry’s song “WONDER,” which is the closing track on 143. “One day when we’re older / Will we still look up and wonder? / Someday when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?” Daisy sings in the track’s opening and ending lines.

Shortly after the album’s September 20 release, Perry announced she would be taking the record on tour in Australia next year. “Super keen to start the rollout of the THE LIFETIMES TOUR by officially announcing the Australia shows 🇦🇺,” she wrote via Instagram on September 24. “143 is a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025 🧡♾️ Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves ⚡️.”

Perry added more shows to the lineup on Tuesday, October 1, writing via Instagram, “ADELAIDE! WHAT?? Two sold out shows in two hours! Third and final show on sale now!”