More than a decade after her debut as the face of the iconic Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Keira Knightley is back as the face of the franchise’s latest scent, Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense, in an ad campaign that brings all our French girl fantasies to life.

Like the original Coco Mademoiselle EDP, Intense balances fresh accords of Sicilian orange and Calabrian bergamot with warm notes of patchouli, tonka bean and jasmine. What separates the new fragrance from the OG though is a stronger dose of the patchouli, giving it a much for seductive quality.

In a statement, Chanel parfumer Olivier Polge explained that he wanted to stay true to the original juice while adding “a whole new dimension.” He increased the proportion of Indonesian patchouli to “push it to the limit” and “unleash its power on the skin without altering the freshness of the top notes.” The result is a sensual blend of sparkling citrus and exotic musk.

In the ad campaign, Knightley reprises her role as a chic Parisienne heroine with an enviable apartment and jaw-dropping wardrobe. Over the last decade, Knightley has portrayed the Coco Mademoiselle lady as a fearless ingenue, but this time she is all grown up and ready to let her hair down.

In the one-minute video spot (above), Knightley reflects on the fabulous French soiree she attended the night before, in which she flirtatiously pursues the man she desires. In a very glamorous #MorningAfter, the actress makes her way through the leftover balloons and confetti in a beautiful dove gray ball gown, as one does.

Since a massive light-filled Parisienne apartment and closet full of Chanel is likely out of the question for us mere mortals, at least we can now channel our inner French seductress with a spritz of the fragrance!

