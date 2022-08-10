Keke Palmer got some things off her chest! The actress opened up about her struggle with adult acne and questioned why doctors haven’t come up with a “cure.”

In a candid video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, Palmer, 28, told fans she’s “tired” of dealing with the skin condition. “Good morning y’all, I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing,” the Nope star began.

“They can give you a boob job, liposuction, tummy tucks, Brazilian butt lifts … they can even implant muscles, the list goes on, but they can’t figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin?” Palmer asked. “Are you kidding me?”

The Illinois native continued: “All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put in on my face?” She then joked, “I’m tired of it. I’m done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done.”

Palmer further expressed her pain in the caption, writing: “I woke up and chose VIOLENCE. We want the QUICK FIX as well… My homegirl’s walking out the hospital with a DONK same day. I want INSTANT results too, WHATS TEA???”

She continued: “All these years!! Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE.”

The Alice star concluded her message by stressing that she’s over people telling her “find the PERFECT diet” or “get an expensive facial every other day,” adding, “Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love.”

Palmer’s followers applauded her post, filling the comments section with praise.

“THIS!!!!!!” one of Palmer’s followers wrote. A second fan commented: “Speaking for us that are struggling Keke.” A third said: “I have to say tho despite these surgeons not having the cure for acne, your skin looks so hydrated, glowy and supple!!!”

This isn’t the first time the movie star has gotten real about her skin issues.

In December 2020, Palmer revealed via Instagram that she was diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome. The following year, during a November 2021 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, she explained how the diagnosis has affected her skin.

“I kind of discovered that that’s what I was dealing with and it answered a lot of the question to, not only why I had acne, but why I grow hair on my face or under my chin, you know I kind of have a low-key beard going on that I have to shave every couple of days,” she told Tamron Hall about her symptoms.

Despite her struggles, Palmer finds it rewarding to share her journey with others.

“It was to empower myself and to give myself the opportunity to say, ‘You know what just own who you are.’ It was like me telling myself, ‘I love you, girl, no matter what. I love you so much that I’m gonna show your whole self to the world and I’m not gonna be afraid,’” she said in the interview. “It was essentially kind of like a selfish act of saying, ‘Hey, I still love myself despite what I may be going through and if you’re going through something like this too, I love you too.’”

When she first shared her diagnosis, Palmer uploaded a series of makeup-free selfies that put her natural skin on display.

“Hey you guys, for some this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” she captioned the post.

