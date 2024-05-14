Keke Palmer is keeping up with 2024’s hottest red carpet trend: corsets.

Palmer, 30, attended the 28th annual Webby Awards in New York City on Monday, May 13, in a silky champagne-colored corset and a coordinating satin skirt. The look cinched in Palmer’s waist and flattered her figure. She let the outfit be the focus of her look, opting for minimal accessories including a set of bangle bracelets and hoop earrings.

For glam, Palmer opted for a smoky but shimmery eye that incorporated heavy liner and dramatic lashes. Her brows were arched to perfection, and her cheeks were covered with blush. The beat was topped off with a glossy lined lip. She wore her jet black hair in loose curls, parted to the side.

At the ceremony, Palmer took home the Webby Special Achievement Award, which honors those who have “improved upon the experience and capabilities of the internet in novel and impactful ways.” Palmer’s career highlights include her breakthrough performance in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee, Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP as well as Jordan Peele’s Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya, which premiered in 2022. She is also the host of the popular podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.”

Ahead of the Webby Awards, Palmer was a must-see in custom Marc Jacobs at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

She shimmered on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the bespoke floor-length gown that featured frayed sequin fabric wrapped around her body. “When I wear this dress, I feel like I’m the belle of the f—king ball,” she told Vanity Fair of the look. Palmer complemented the dress with a high-slung ponytail that was finished with hair glitter.

This year’s Met theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.