Go for the gold! Kelly Bensimon invited Us Weekly into her New York City apartment and showed us her 12-product nighttime skincare and relaxation routine. From her go-to makeover remover wipes to her 24-karat gold face mask, watch the video above to see the former Real Housewives of New York City’s Beauty Sleep routine.

Trade Secrets

“When I was the editor at Elle Accessories, I used to go into the beauty closet with Jean Godfrey-June, who is now at Goop, and I would ask her everything about beauty and she taught me a lot and she taught me to always keep my skin really, really clean,” the socialite shared. “I’m using my new favorite soap by C.O. Bigelow.”

To round out her clea-skin routine, Bensimon wiped her makeup off with Neutrogena’s Ultra-Soft Makeover Remover Wipes.

Bronzed Beauty

Bensimon’s key product for a safe tan: “I have been using this new balm from Jones Road, that’s how I’ve been faking my tan for the summer!”

Good as Gold

“We’re going to go all gold finger on you guys with Peter Thomas Roth’s 24- Karat Gold Mask. You guys it’s unbelievable. It tightens. The firms,” she explained while applying. “I’m not suggesting that you go outside like this, but it just gives you that gold shimmer so it doesn’t look like you’re wearing a dark mask. Peter wants you to look beautiful, even when you’re wearing a mask.”

Another mask Bensimon swears by: Hear Me Raw: The Hydrator.

“The great thing about Hear Me Raw is that it’s in clean beauty. You know I love clean beauty, and when these are finished, you just buy the pods and you pop them back in. So everything is recyclable,” she said.

Doctor’s Orders

Next up — Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion.

“I like to get it behind my ears, because women in their 50s show age in their neck, their hands and their elbows,” Bensimon, 53, advised. “I use eye cream because I am in my early fifties. I love Ageless Eyes from Dr. Kassimir.”

Key to Relaxation

“I always put on lavender on my arms, so it kind of permeates throughout, my pillows and my sheets, and it really is just very calming at night,” she told Us. “I’m a big tea drinker. This is one of my favorite teas by Yogi tea. Then I listen to my Headspace app, which I love. Wherever you are, you can just take five minutes to yourself and have some breathing time, some self-reflection time.”

In Mint Condition

“A lot of makeup artists use this,” Bensimon explained of her nightly lip balm. The C.O. BIGELOW Mentha Lip Shine is a mint-infused balm that gives a glossy shine with long-lasting freshness.

Best Dressed Pajamas

When you look good you feel good! Bensimon’s silk kimono is from her friend Stephanie Seymour’s brand Raven & Sparrow: “I love her stuff.” Rounding out her bedtime look is a silk eye mask by Not Just Pajama available at Showfields.

Beachy Waves Hack

“The only way you can get that beachy look and have healthy hair is by brushing it. One thing that’s really important brushing hair is blood flow – where does blood flow come from? Your scalp,” she said. “For her signature wavy look she also noted that she braids her hair in a loose braid every night.

For more with Bensimon, watch the exclusive Beauty Sleep video above.