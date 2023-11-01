Unfortunately, no one is spared from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction — not even Kelly Clarkson.

While chatting with guest Kyle Richards during outtakes for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson, 41, on Tuesday, October 31, revealed an embarrassing story from her past.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Richards, 54, was all dressed up for Halloween in a tight black leather catsuit with black heeled boots, a black cat ear headband and faux cat tail. “I basically feel like I have one big Spanx on from the ankle to the neck,” she told Clarkson and the crowd. “And I haven’t sat in them until I got here. So if you hear a loud noise…”

“That happened to me on a music video,” Clarkson shared. The singer herself was dressed in a gothic vampire costume complete with a long black dress, choker, faux fangs and fake blood that rimmed under her eyes.

Clarkson revealed that the embarrassing moment happened after the director asked her to squat down and then pop back up while filming “Since U Been Gone.”

“I was in really tight leather pants in the ‘Since U Been Gone’ video […] And I went down and just, ‘Whoop!’” Clarkson said, lifting her hand up to imitate a pair of pants splitting. “And I was commando,” she added, laughing alongside the audience.

“Do we have this on tape?” Richards joked. Clarkson added that after her pants split she turned to the drummer and said, “‘That’s a lot of moon, man. I’m sorry,’” after which the talk show audience erupted into more laughter.

Despite Richards’ nervousness that her catsuit might rip, she didn’t hesitate to test its limits in front of Clarkson and the audience. “I hear that you have a Halloween party trick,” Clarkson asked Richards in a second clip posted to the show’s TikTok page. “Is this true?”

“Well, usually I do it with a margarita, but I don’t drink anymore so wait, let’s see” Richards said before plunging into a full split on the ground.

“Oh, my god, ow!” Clarkson exclaimed, wincing at Richards’ flexibility. The audience cheered and applauded as the Halloween Ends star kicked one leg up before hoisting herself off the ground, taking a bow and waving.