Kelly Osbourne wore an androgynous look for the RuPaul Drag Race Season 6 premiere party on Feb. 17 at Beachers Madhouse in Hollywood. The Fashion Police host slicked back her lavender bob for a wet, mens-inspired style that complemented her black-and-white tuxedo.

PHOTOS:Kelly's body through the years

"I decided to serve some Joel Grey realness," Osbourne told Us Weekly, referring to the legendary actor's role as a creepy emcee in the Tony-winning 1966 Broadway play Cabaret and the Oscar-winning 1972 film that followed.

PHOTOS:Celebs with bob hairstyles

The frequent guest judge on Logo's smash reality show also served as emcee of the evening. "Besides the fact that it's one of the best shows ever, and Ru is one of my icons, I love drag queens!" Osbourne told Us. "They taught me everything I know about hair and makeup and how to make your waist look smaller and your butt look bigger. They know every trick in the book."

PHOTOS:The Osbourne family album

Including an emergency fix for a wardrobe malfunction: When Osbourne split her pants on the red carpet, Bianca del Rio came to the rescue and sewed Osbourne's pants back together. "I can't thank @thebiancadelrio enough for saving the day this magnificent #Queen saved me as she makes clothes for Broadway shows!" Osbourne wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Bianca you sad the day and I owe you one! I love you for life!"

What do you think of Kelly Osbourne's slick hair and tuxedo? So hot So not 1252 Total Votes

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!