Kelly Ripa: What’s in My Bag?

When hubby Mark Consuelos has dry lips, Kelly Ripa lends him her Marc Jacobs coconut lip oil. “I put it on top of my lipstick,” says the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, “so he’ll put it on and it’ll have lipstick on it.”

Ripa, 49, lets Us peek inside her Want Les Essentiels backpack, which World News Tonight’s David Muir gifted to her!

Wellness Warrior

“Since my schedule’s hectic and I never know where I might be, I always carry Persona Nutrition [vitamin] packs with me. They’ve really made a substantial, noticeable difference in my life.”

Fresh Mouth

“I carry Biotène dry-mouth spray for when I have to talk a lot.”

Prized Possessions

“The most sentimental items I carry are my kids’ [Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17] school pictures. It reminds me of when they were little.”

It’s the Balm!

“My drugstore staple is good old-fashioned ChapStick because it works. It does the trick.”

What a Steal

“Once when I was in an Uber, I stole a moist cotton towelette. Well, I didn’t steal it. He said I could have it, so I took it.”

Sweet Surprise

“There’s a Dum Dum in here. I’ve found weird things, like half-eaten sandwiches from a week ago that I didn’t know were there.”

What else is inside Ripa’s bag? A Celine wallet; an iPhone with a Comments by Celebs PopSocket; an iPad; a Marc Jacobs makeup bag; a Laneige lip gloss; a key fob; a black AirPod case; a pack of Take 5 spearmint gum; Colgate Wisps; GoodWipes Body Wipes; a black hair tie and phone charger.

New episodes of Live With Kelly and Ryan airs on ABC weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.