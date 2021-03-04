Kelly Rowland Tells Us How Her JustFab Collection Champions Women

Kelly Rowland has made a career out of her creativity. While there’s no denying she’s found enormous success as a singer and as a songwriter, her newest venture has taken her to the forefront of another industry: Fashion. The 40-year-old star just launched her second collection with JustFab, which includes everything from footwear to apparel.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to have designing as a creative outlet. It’s so important, especially in the pandemic” the mother of two tells Us in an exclusive interview. “It made me really happy to be able to have this opportunity to channel my creativity and not be in my own head.”

In typical Rowland style, the collection is nothing without a twist. To make the line her own, the “Coffee” singer shaped the entire range, which marks her first, around inspiring women.

“I am a lover of ’90s style and fashion,” says Rowland. “That, and the fact that I’m always being inspired by the women around me, is what shaped the whole collection.”

When it came to designing the collection, which will feature monthly drops, Rowland was influenced in large part by the “unprecedented” year. “As I reflect on all that has happened, I am once again reminded how miraculous and multi-faceted women are. How many different people we can be in one day, one hour, one minute,” the actress says in a personal letter penned to the press.

She continues: “As I looked inward, I realized I was waking up and dressing myself on some days for comfort, some days for strength and other days for pure joy. My fashion choices were my armor for the day. They lifted me up and were a physical manifestation of my intentions — what I needed to power through. This year has been an exercise in strength, and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere.”

In the collection her ‘armor’ took the form of woven sandals, knit heels, lace-up boots, trench coats, tops, dresses and more. Rowland wanted the line to be made up of “timeless staples” that help you feel your best, no matter the occasion.

“I created the collection to make sure that your style is giving you some support, some oomph, some flare and strength,” Rowland tells Us.

As for her favorite pieces? The “Hitman” singer says she’s the most excited about the Enyo Lace-up Ankle Boot, which retails for $42.95, the Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot, which costs $44.95, and the City Shorts, which are available in black and beige and ring in at $44.95.

With reporting by Diana Cooper