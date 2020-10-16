Kelly Rowland is on a roll! A week after announcing that she was pregnant with her second baby, the 39-year-old dropped a

capsule collection with JustFab.

“I wanted to give women feel-good and go-to styles they can’t live without,” the former Destiny’s Child member says in a statement from the brand. “Just like there are songs you cannot live without — doesn’t matter how old they are — timeless style is forever.”

Featuring her favorite footwear and apparel for fall, Kelly Rowland for JustFab includes a variety of sharp pieces that perfectly encapsulate Rowland’s impeccable taste. From sophisticated office looks to seriously chic loungewear, there’s a little something for everyone.

“When I have the perfect pair of shoes on I feel like I can do anything. Nothing can stop me.” Rowland shared with the brand during design meetings. “I partnered with JustFab to make sure that women everywhere feel confident and empowered this fall. I want this collection to make women feel unstoppable.”

But that’s not all! She’ll also be serving as the global face of the brand. This includes a feature in JustFab’s series, Leading With Style, in which the singer sits down with the brand’s CMO, Daria Burke, to discuss everything from music, to sisterhood to fashion. Plus, the commercial for the campaign debuts Rowland’s new single, “Crazy.”

“There is no better woman to help us tell this next chapter of our story as we begin a new decade with a newly reimagined voice and visual signature,” Burke says in the brand statement. “Kelly is the epitome of the chic, relatable friend that we set out to be for our members.”

Keep scrolling to see the performer model our favorite styles from the new collection.

