Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Horny for Christmas

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes got a little cheeky during their Christmas celebration.

“Merry chrysler 🎄,” Ballerini, 30, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, alongside a slideshow of her and Stokes’ celebration with loved ones.

Ballerini shared a series of snaps from the evening, including photos of her and Stokes, 31, rocking several holiday-themed ensembles. In one pic, the couple wore matching Christmas pajamas along with their dogs as they posed in front of their Christmas tree.

The duo also wore matching holiday sweaters with the word “horny” emblazoned below a caricature of a deer with impressive antlers. Ballerini and Stokes snuggled up by the tree as they smiled for the camera. The pair’s festivities included a game night and indulging in warm beverages in holiday mugs.

The occasion marked Stokes and Ballerini’s first Christmas together since they were linked in January. Before her romance with the Outer Banks star, Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans. Their divorce was finalized last year. The singer confirmed her romance with Stokes in February, sharing that she slid into the actor’s DMs. In April, they made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards and have been going strong since.

“He’s the most emotionally intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” Ballerini said of Stokes during a November appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I keep telling him he’s a man written by a woman.”

Ballerini also teased that since she began dating Stokes her attitude towards sex and intimacy has changed.

“My experience with it was very performative and for the other person. It don’t be like that anymore,” Ballerini said. “I didn’t understand how [sex] could be a real connector in a relationship. I always thought it was just something that you did. … Now, I realize it’s a connector for people.”

Earlier this month, Ballerini was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year. After receiving the honor, Stokes expressed how proud he was of the musician for her 2023 EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and said listening to the release made him connect with Ballerini on a deeper level.

“She sent me Welcome Mat and said, ‘I want you to listen to this because I want you to know who I am and I want you to have some clarity,’” he recalled. “This was before she had any idea of how she was going to put it out [or] what her plan was, and watching it go from this idea into what it’s become has been a wild journey. … That level of vulnerability and honesty has completely shifted her career.”