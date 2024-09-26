Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes let their love shine on the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet.

The singer, 31, brought the Outer Banks star, 32, as her plus one for the Thursday, September 26, awards show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Ballerini wowed in a yellow and black patterned dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves, adding drop earrings for a minimal jewelry look. She finished off her look with her blonde locks pulled off her face, opting for a natural glam to round out her look.

For his part, Stokes donned a two-toned greige ensemble, forgoing a tie to offer a more laid back red carpet look.

Ballerini is scheduled to perform during the ceremony. She is also nominated for four awards: Female Artist of 2024, Social Country Star of 2024, Crossover Song of 2024 for her “Cowboys Cry Too” duet with Noah Kahan and Storyteller Song of 2024 for “Sorry Mom.” She was previously up for four trophies at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in its inaugural year, but she ultimately did not take home any awards.

Ballerini and Stokes have become a mainstay red carpet couple since making their debut at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023. One year later, the pair attended the Met Gala together in May.

In June, Ballerini confessed in a NewBeauty profile that she was “very nervous” about going to the Met Gala for the first time, but having Stokes by her side on red carpets “helps” ease her worries.

Ballerini is currently gearing up for the release of her fifth album, Patterns, on October 25. When she announced the project in August, she told the Associated Press that it offers an “accurate snapshot” of her life.

“I think that people probably expect this really happy-go-lucky, love, mushy, gushy record from me. That’s not the case,” she said at the time. “And I’m really proud of that. It would have been easy to, I think, just collect the really beautiful parts of my life that I’ve dusted off and found the last couple of years. But that’s not the fullness of my experience.”

Still, the upcoming album includes a sweet nod to Stokes on the single “Sorry, Mom,” which came out in August. In the song, Ballerini apologizes to her mother for her past mistakes before assuring her that everything is fine.

“Now, I turned out alright / And we both sleep good at night / I met a guy that we both like,” she sings in the chorus.

Ballerini and Stokes — who were first linked in January 2023 — both have a busy month ahead. While she prepares for the release of Patterns, Stokes’ show Outer Banks will return for season 4, with the first batch of episodes dropping on Netflix October 10 and the rest coming out November 7. Ballerini will also make her acting debut on Ryan Murphy’s new series Dr. Odyssey.