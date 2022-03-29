A long time coming! Kelsea Ballerini is the newest face of Covergirl — but she’s been manifesting her partnership with the brand for quite some time.

“I’ve been a fan of Covergirl for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had an iconic tube of Covergirl mascara in my makeup bag and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a Covergirl,” the 28-year-old singer said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “Makeup is a creative outlet for me and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist.”



The “Half of My Hometown” vocalist added: “I’m excited and honored to partner with Covergirl and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

The singer took to Instagram to share the big news with her fan base — along with an outtake from her first photo shoot with the brand. “EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y’ALL!!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion,” she captioned a video of herself playing guitar. “From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I’ve been lucky enough to perform on, it’s a full circle moment and so happy to officially join the CG family.”

Ballerini’s fans were quick to congratulate the star, with many calling out that she’s the perfect face for the brand. “Ummmm! This is unreal!!! The perfect person for this!!!! Proud of you,” one follower wrote, while another said, “Beautiful inside and out. Congrats.” Someone else chimed in: “Oh this is big!!”

While talking to Us Weekly in November 2021, Ballerini revealed that the CoverGirl mascara is her “can’t live without” product. “I used to do lash extensions and that’s too much work and too much money,” she exclusively told Stylish.

The singer also opened up about how she has come to terms with accepting her natural beauty through the years. “I think I’m always evolving and it hasn’t always been a love relationship with myself and the way I look — it’s been a journey … I’ve really recalibrated what matters to me. It’s not so much how I look, it’s about how I feel. When I moved that value over to where it should be, it really helped me in my healing process.”

