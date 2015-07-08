Watch out, Kim! Kim Kardashian has bared it all for high-fashion shoots with Paper magazine and British GQ, but her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner just made a splash with a steamy new photo shoot of her own.

The budding supermodel, 19, stripped down for a sexy campaign with Calvin Klein underwear. Posing with the tagline of "The Original Sexy," Jenner goes bold in one shot, wearing just a thin thong.

Caitlyn Jenner's second youngest turns away from the camera in the sultry image, showing off a bit of sideboob and her toned rear in the black underwear with sheer overlay. The star shared said photo via Instagram to promote the ad, writing with a winking face, "little tease at the new @CalvinKlein underwear #MyCalvins."

In the two other photos from the "Original Sexy" campaign, Jenner models slinky black lace bras. She stares into the camera in one close shot, peeking through her wavy brunette locks as she poses in the lingerie.

A part of the ongoing #mycalvins push from the brand, "The Original Sexy" ads were shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson and nod to the company's boundary-pushing past.

"Calvin Klein originated sexy and we’re going to reclaim, re-imagine and re-image it," Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein Melisa Goldie said in a release. "We're bringing together a powerful mix of women from all over the world to celebrate our heritage as a leader in the intimates category."

Jenner is joined in the sexy shots by Joan Smalls, Isabeli Fontana, and Edita Vilkeviciute. The model's fashion career has only continued to heat up, as she walked the runway in the Chanel Haute Couture show just one day before the release of her Calvin Klein campaign.

